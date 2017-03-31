CSUSM golf brings home seventh place





Filed under Sports

The CSUSM’s men’s golf team competed at the California Baptist Invitational, on March 21, at Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona. Some of the competing teams included Brigham Young University-Hawaii, Chico State, Cal State Monterey Bay and Cal Baptist. The results of the invitational allowed the Cougars to move up on the leaderboard, to seventh place.

CSUSM matched last year’s invitational total of 32-896 (300-300-296), with their best round total with an 8-over 296, in the last round.

BYU-Hawaii, the winner of the invitational, finished with 1-over 865 (285-287-293), granting them the tournament title.

CSUSM Junior Braeden Koran tied the men’s team for fourth place with a 2-over 218 and led the Cougars into the final round with a 1-under 71.

“I think we did a pretty good job overall. The greens were very tough because we haven’t played at that course very much. I am proud of the guys for fighting the whole tournament.”

Freshman Ryan Bisharat tied 45th place with a 13-over 229. Freshman Matt Fry finished with 22-over 238, placing him in the 78th spot. Sophomore Jake Williams finished with a 17-over 233, causing him to tie for 61st place. Junior Chris Tuulik tied for eighth place and finished with a 3-over 219.

Coach Greg Hutton said he would like to see more development of leaders amongst the team.

“I would also like to see someone really develop as a leader of the team. In past years, we have always had that guy who lead the team. We are young, so I expect that to happen next year.”

The Cougars upcoming tournament will be at UCSD SoCal Intercollegiate on March 27 and 28 at 8 a.m.