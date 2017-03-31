Cougars drop two games to San Francisco State





Filed under Sports

Men’s baseball played against their California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) conference opponent, the Gators of San Francisco State University, the Cougars fell 2-3.

Game one featured pitcher Taylor Ahearn as the starter who lasted 3.1 innings allowing eight runs. This puts Ahearns record at 4-4 on the season and was his shortest outing yet.

The Cougars offense put up eight runs in total as Tyler Place hit his first homerun of the season, only a double away from collecting a cycle. However, the offense did not have what it took to prevail over the Gators as the Cougars fell 14-8.

In game two, the Cougars bounced back as they held off the Gators 5-3.

Pitcher, Shawn Hunt started on the hill and allowed seven hits and three earned runs to the Gators.

The game then closed with the final three innings by Hayden Weir and Marc Vela who, together, did not allow a single hit.

On Sunday, the final game of the series did not end well for the Cougars, as they were shutout 3-0.

The game looked promising for the Cougars as four shutout innings were thrown by Alex Wall, until a few fielding errors by the Cougars resulted in runs being scored.

The Cougars baseball team is now 3-13 in CCAA conference play, with an overall record of 13-15.

They will face Chico State University in a three game series up North on April 1.