Students advocate for local environmental causes





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Environmental Studies Club hosted a demonstration and rally called People for the Planet on March 14 and 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The club divided the days to focus on environmental issues and humanitarian issues.

The event focused on informing students about climate change, Syrian refugees, immigration and indigenous populations.

The club decided to take an initiative after the presidential elections.

President Trump’s actions such as the disapproval on the Stream Protection Rule that was implemented under the Obama administration. The Stream Protection Rule protected waterways from coal waste.

Environmental Studies Club Vice President, Ana Lutz presented guest speakers at the event. Some of the speakers included faculty and students such as philosophy professor Dr. Jessica Decker, women’s studies professor Dr. Pamela Redela and student Deya Hernandez.

The club had a petition for students to sign, urging The North County Council Members to create an Environmental Commission and a Human Relations Commission.

The club relied on different departments such as the Anthropology, Philosophy and Environmental Studies for their opinions. The Sustainability Club and Sustainability Department has been of great influence to the club.

Secretary of the club, Andrea Cornelius said, “I think it’s very important to take action in your local community. It may seem hard to see a change federally but you can take action in your local community… Do what you can do, because your community is the biggest difference you can make.”

The club is trying to propose a ban on plastic straws on campus after proposing a ban to the Environmental Commission Encinitas in Feb. The club also participates in beach and creek clean ups.

“Never feel that your voice is less than, regardless of your age, gender or race. You are valuable and you deserve to be respected and heard by your elected officials. Getting involved in a grassroot project, in my opinion, is one of the ways to start conversations about a new paradigm and a better future,” said Lutz.

If students are interested in the club, they meet every Tuesday during U-hour in the Social and Behavioral Sciences Building 1105.