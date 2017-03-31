Women’s day lunch





On March 9, after International Women’s Day, ASI Gender Equity hosted a Women’s day lunch for students and staff at the USU Ballroom..

Mexican food was served. Everyone was welcomed to sit at the tables and students had the opportunity to meet each other.

Each table had a professor and other CSUSM advisors who were able participate. They spoke to students about the activities they have done to keep feminism active in the community.

Christa Wencl, CSUSM Sexual Violence Advocate and Educator attended the event. Wencl helps CSUSM students that are dealing with sexual violence.

Wencl shared many stories about her experiences, which she shared at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

“It was amazing to see all females come together without causing any trouble to the community … it was just beautiful and very empowering to see us unite together. I especially enjoyed seeing everyone’s creative posters which is what I mainly took pictures of,” said Wencl.

