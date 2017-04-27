Outdoor Adventures: a trip worth your while





Filed under Sports

Have you ever wanted to learn how to sail out in the majestic waters, or plan an overnight hike with a group of people, however, could not find the ideal group and/or hike? Outdoor Adventures with Cal State San Marcos’ Campus Recreation is for you!

Prices range from free (such as trips on foot near campus) to $614 without Campus Rec, or free to $150 per person with Clarke Field House Member price, $195 without Clarke Field House Member Price. “Campus Recreations subsidize up to 70% of the trip costs, so students are left paying 30% to 50% of the trip would cost them without Outdoor Adventures,” said Hugo Lecomte, Director of Campus Recreation.

Despite the prices, the overall benefit at the end of this adventure is to connect with other students from campus, but on an outdoor level and finding common interests. “Trips usually include eight to 20 students, even 45 for trips for the big trips like skiing/snowboarding at Big Bear . . . between 250 and 350 students take advantage of the Outdoor Adventures each year,” added Hugo.

One of the future upcoming events with Outdoor Adventures is Channel Islands Backpacking April 21 at 3:30 p.m. to April 23 at 9 p.m.

Experience an adventure hiking, camping and backpacking through Santa Cruz Island. The largest island of the Channel Islands National Park of 77 miles of coastline.

According to the CSUSM Campus Recreation’s website, “students will learn and apply leadership, stewardship and environmental responsibilities…[while] will also learn the basics of navigation, outdoor cooking, group dynamics, and backcountry camping.”

The trip includes: transportation via car and ferry, permits, tents, sleeping bag and pad and most food.

A trip worth your while, under an ideal budget, meeting new friends and trying out new things…what are you waiting for?

If you have any further questions please check out the Outdoor Adventures page on the CSUSM Campus Recreation website: http://www.csusm.edu/rec/outdoor_adventures/index.html