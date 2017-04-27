The search for a new Chief of Police for CSUSM





After the retirement of Chief Robert McManus, the chief of police search committee is in the process of selecting a new chief. Faculty and students met the three candidates through open forums.

On April 4 from 12 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. in Markstein 106, Chuck Kaye had his open forum. Kaye has 26 years of experience with the city of San Diego Police Department and is the assistant chief. He has collaborated with San Diego State University (SDSU) addressing shared community issues.

Kaye has a Bachelor’s degree from SDSU in Speech Communication and a Masters from National University in Public Administration.

Anastasia Smith’s open forum occurred on April 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the USU Ballroom. She has 27 years of law enforcement experience with the San Diego Police Department. Smith is working in the San Ysidro Division and works with a diverse community.

Smith protected five different school districts and the children who have been exposed to cartels. She spoke about educating students in what to do in case of an active shooter and in case a student is detained.

Smith endorses body worn cameras but won’t implement them at CSUSM unless they are asked for or needed. The cameras come with a cost and policies which need further evaluation.

Scott Ybarrondo plans on having weekly meetings with student leaders and bringing communities together. His forum, held on April 6 from 12 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. in Markstein 106, addressed how undocumented students should worry about their final exams and not about being arrested.

Ybarrondo has 17 years of supervising experience and has worked closely to CSUSM including the 2014 Cocos Fire.

To see more about the candidates’ background visit: http://news.csusm.edu/candidates-for-chief-of-police—campus-visits-and-open-forums-apr-4-6/