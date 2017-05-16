EDITORIAL





Welcome back to another exciting edition of the editorial section with Dr. G! Here are my final words of advice I’d like to leave you with before the semester ends.

Student A: Dr. G, I was talking to my girlfriend and I was trying to compliment her, but she took it like an insult. So do I break up with her, or nah?

Oh golly gee, sounds like you’re in a bit of a pickle! To be honest if she thinks you are insulting her when you compliment her, shouldn’t an alarm in your head go off that she might be a tad bit on the weird side? I wouldn’t exactly say she sounds like a “cool cat” so maybe break up?

Student B: Hey Doc, where on earth do I find the motivation to finish this semester? My professor hates me, I’m not sure how I’m going to pay for rent and I lost my phone charger. How do I go on?

My dude, I’m going to tell you right now that it’s all going to be good in your hood. I mean look at it this way, it could be so much worse! Picture this, its 1990 in the USSR and you somehow ended up living in a cardboard in the middle of the coldest winter that has ever approached the country in centuries!

Student C: Dr. G I’m distressed. Am I ever going to pay off these student loans? I took a look last week and I see it getting bigger and bigger, what am I oh so ever going to do?

First of all, who still says, “What am I oh so going to do?” I mean really, what year are you from? Also, everyone has student loans. I can assure you that when you are living la vida loca on Saturday night, you will completely forget about your loans!