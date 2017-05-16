Enjoy your summer break in sunny San Diego





Filed under Opinion

The best time of the year is approaching- summer break!

Are you excited about it as I am? It’s time to put away the books, close the laptop and enjoy what I believe we college students call freedom.

If there is one thing I like to do when I have some time off, it is to travel and experience new places. I love meeting new people! And what better time to do it than during summer break.

I’m starting off my summer break with once a month visit home to my family in Sweden and I’m bringing my American boyfriend to show him a country and a culture he hasn’t seen before.

Unfortunately traveling is expensive, and most of us college students already have a pretty tight budget, so if you can’t travel, here are some tips on what to do in sunny San Diego.

The most obvious suggestion, enjoy the sun at one of the many beaches in North County. My personal favorite is Moonlight beach in Encinitas, just remember to bring lots of water and refreshing snacks too.

During the summer, I like to be outdoors and one of my newest hobbies is hiking, and there are many trails to explore. One of the more popular trails is the one leading up to the Potato Chip Rock in Poway, where you can take some cool photos. It’s only 40 minutes away from San Marcos, depending on traffic.

If you were raised here, you might be well aware of the San Diego County Fair at the Del Mar fairgrounds, which offers concerts, games and a beer garden for 21-year-old and over. You will have plenty of time to visit the fair since it will be going on for a month, June 2 to July 4.

One last thing, if sunny days outside aren’t your thing at all, there is no better time than the summer to catch up on some favorite TV shows.

Cheers to the freakin’ weekend… summer break!