Freshman Intro
September 15, 2017
Filed under Sports
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Jacob Cuccia Men’s Soccer
- I’ve been playing soccer for 14 years. I love the sport because of the competitive factor of each practice and game since I am an extremely competitive person. Also, I love the family component of the game as my teammates and coaches become a second family.
- I chose San Marcos because I really wanted to move down to San Diego County and experience the life down here. The school really caught my eye because it’s not too big but not too small, everything is walking distance so it’s easy to get from class to class. Also, the soccer team appealed to me because I could tell that the character of each player was very strong and everyone was close with everyone.
- If I could play another sport it would probably be football. I never got the chance to play football because I was playing soccer all year round and I couldn’t play both sports but I’ve always been a huge fan of the game and I watch most of the games every Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night and get super into it.
- My role models in life [have] to be both of my parents. They have both been through so much in life but have showed me that there is always a positive side to it all and that there are just obstacles in life, and that I’ll always be able to get through it. They have taught me so many lessons and have always provided and supported me every step of the way and I couldn’t be more thankful for them.
Brieanna Tafoya Cross Country
- I have been competitive running in both cross country and track since the 7th grade. This will make year 8 of racing. I love running so much because of the physical and mental challenge that it brings. I like the feeling of knowing everything I just achieved because it seemed so hard, but knowing that I was able to endure the pain and stress was worth it.
- I chose CSUSM primarily because of the welcoming and family vibe that I got the second I met with Coach Scott and both the men and women on the cross country team. Since I am a biological sciences major, the beyond amazing lab and internship opportunities were too good to pass.
- If I weren’t competitively running, I would most definitely spend more time surfing.
- My biggest inspirations and role models in life are definitely both of parents with the tremendous amount of dedication and support that they have been constantly giving. Running wise, Mr. Steven Scott and Alexi Pappas are my running role idols.
Jeremy Sanchez Cross Country
- I have been [running] cross country [for] three years now. I started [cross country] my Junior year [of high school]. I like the competition in the races. Seeing how I much I can improve in each race and get faster than other athletes at the end.
- I chose CSUSM because it’s close to home. I can focus on school and sports while being able to live at home.
- If I could play any other sport it would be basketball. I grew up watching Kobe Bryant and the Lakers playing every week.
- My parents are my role models. They teach me hard work and discipline.
Micah Hébert Volleyball
- I’ve been playing Volleyball since the 4th grade, but I didn’t get serious about it till the 7th grade – [making it] 6 years [since getting serious].
- I chose CSUSM because Coach Andrea, Coach Lianne, and my teammates really made me feel at home here and I knew I was going to be taken care of.
- If I could play any other sport I’d want to play soccer.
- Some of my role models in sports are Allyson Felix, Destinee Hooker, Usian Bolt, and Kobe Bryant.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.