Freshman Intro

Jacob Cuccia Men’s Soccer

I’ve been playing soccer for 14 years. I love the sport because of the competitive factor of each practice and game since I am an extremely competitive person. Also, I love the family component of the game as my teammates and coaches become a second family.

I chose San Marcos because I really wanted to move down to San Diego County and experience the life down here. The school really caught my eye because it’s not too big but not too small, everything is walking distance so it’s easy to get from class to class. Also, the soccer team appealed to me because I could tell that the character of each player was very strong and everyone was close with everyone.

If I could play another sport it would probably be football. I never got the chance to play football because I was playing soccer all year round and I couldn’t play both sports but I’ve always been a huge fan of the game and I watch most of the games every Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night and get super into it.