The Cougar Chronicle honors National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Filed under Opinion

October is the first full month of fall with its festivities and changes in weather — the beaches empty, the Liquidambar leaves fall and pumpkins line doorsteps. But enthusiasm for the season may obscure another important marker: National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

About 56.7 million Americans with disabilities were reported in 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. 30.5 million of those are aged 16-64, and approximately 18.8% of the latter number are employed, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics’ August 2017 report. Such individuals and employees face challenges in either mobility or cognitive functioning.

Unfortunately, changes are being proposed in Congress for the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). If House Resolution (H.R.) 620 passes those with disabilities who have encountered inadequate accommodations would have to argue their cases first, leaving a business or organization to respond later. Essentially, rather than the burden being placed on offending institutions, it would be placed on those with disabilities.

Despite calls for easing of business regulations, the damage done in flipping the burden outweighs any advantage. Awareness surrounding such an issue is essential, because without the understanding and resolve to advocate for this community, then the 56.7 million above-stated Americans will continue to be subjected to inadequate protection.

According to the Office of Disability Support Services, CSUSM has 726 reported students with disabilities, and this continually increases as the semester progresses. These individuals are 726 essential components to the current and future workforce of America. We as human beings, citizens of the United States and members of the CSUSM community, stand by this large number of people who may be unrecognized or misunderstood.

We at The Cougar Chronicle contend for an increased recognition of this group of people who should be regarded no differently, yet are often subjected to treatment which may be deemed unthinkable by those who have never experienced a disability. We are standing in unity with those on campus, realizing that, differences aside, we are a community.