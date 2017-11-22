I’m thankful for my first semester at CSUSM

Filed under Opinion

I currently find myself in an environment that I never expected to become a part of.

A year ago, I had no idea which university I would end up at. I did have my heart set on a few other universities I was accepted into, but I couldn’t even consider attending them due to expense issues. This, of course, was a hard truth for me to accept. I didn’t have the most optimistic outlook when school started and I felt homesick very often, disconnected from my friends and family.

The transition has been unique. In the past few months, I have met many people and have had an overwhelmingly positive experience at CSUSM. I didn’t think I would make friends or get to know people quickly, because I have always been a naturally reserved and mellow person. So far, everyone I have come into contact with has been extremely friendly and accepting.

Most importantly, I am thankful for the opportunity to feel like an individual. Having a twin sister all throughout my life, not to mention my academic career, I pressured myself to be successful. It was difficult not to constantly compare myself to my sister and others. Of course, being in college without her is undoubtedly different. I am not saying that I’m happy I don’t get to spend as much time with her as before; nor am I saying that I’m not grateful to have her as a sibling who I can always have a special bond with.

However, during this formative time of my life, it’s been wonderful for me to recognize my own abilities and achievements apart from my sister. Last year, I couldn’t have fathomed that I would receive this position as a writer and be challenged to harness my energy and creativity through articles. Expressing myself and my opinion through relevant topics has been particularly meaningful to me. For these reasons, I am thankful for my first semester at CSUSM.