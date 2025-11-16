Have You Ever Tried Research? Sabrina Carpenter’s Controversial SNL Performance

Sabrina Carpenter has recently faced backlash for her recent SNL performance of “Nobody’s Son”, due to concerns of cultural insensitivity. The performance features Carpenter in a karate-inspired outfit, performing against a martial arts-themed backdrop, with background dancers performing a karate routine alongside the song.

Rina Sawayama, a Japanese singer-songwriter, called out Carpenter on her Instagram stories, saying

“Big love to Sabrina ❤️ but fellow artists creative team… if we are clearly referencing a culture, please can you do so with research, respect, and care it deserves. Shoes on tatami is jail”

Tatami are soft mats used as a flooring in traditional Japanese homes. Tatamis should not be stepped on with shoes, as this can bring dust inside. Commonly, you wear white socks or any socks to be mindful of the home’s cleanliness. But you also don’t walk barefoot on the tatami. So, no shoes, not barefoot, but yes to socks.

Which leads to the question, is Sabrina Carpenter or her team to blame?

While some fans defend Carpenter by saying martial arts aesthetics simply inspired her performance, it raises big issues in the entertainment industry. When does “inspiration” turn into “appropriation”? What counts as cultural appropriation, and what doesn’t?

According to The Editors of “Encyclopedia Britannica”, “Cultural appropriation takes place when members of a majority group adopt cultural elements of a minority group in an exploitative, disrespectful, or stereotypical way.”

While Carpenter’s team may not have intended insensitivity toward karate culture, the intent doesn’t erase the impact. When using cultural references, especially ones with deep traditional and historical roots, research and even basic cultural understanding should be considered the bare minimum. There seems to be a growing pattern of ignorance, especially in this day and age, where fans are calling out their favorite artists for their insensitive or problematic actions. In this case, the lack of cultural awareness about the use of shoes on tatami mats is something that could have been easily avoided with simple research.

This applies to many big-name artists who use other people’s culture in their music videos, late-night show performances, or concerts. Fans have been calling out their favorite artists about their insensitivity when appropriating people of color’s culture, often connecting these moments to conversations around cancel culture. These criticisms cover everything from the artist’s previous acts and engagement on social media, or comments they make. Some examples include, Kiss of Life “cosplaying” Black and Latino culture, various music artists’ music videos, Ariana Grande’s blaccent, and more. There’s an often-repeated pattern of artists borrowing from cultures that aren’t their own to seem relevant or trendy, with no understanding of the meaning behind the cultures they are using. Pop stars, back in 2014, often used Egyptian, Black, Asian, Native American, and many other ethnicities’ cultures as visual props. Seems like 2014 was the year of white music artists choosing which culture would make them visually pleasing or aesthetic enough.

The line between appreciation and appropriation has become increasingly blurred.

Many argue that canceling artists isn’t the answer. Instead, having conversations about accountability and education is. Artists have the resources, teams, and platform to do research and consult cultural experts. This should be the standard for artists who want to incorporate a culture that is not their own.

Ultimately, whether Sabrina Carpenter deserves the backlash is not just about one SNL performance, but connected to many other artists’ performances using traditional, historical, and day-to-day cultures. It is about the responsibility artists have when representing a culture that is not their own. Respect and thoughtful representation can deepen the connection between fans and the artist.

Artists and their team, please do your research. It’s not that hard.