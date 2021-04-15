Adrianna Adame
Congratulations to our lovely granddaughter Adrianna on her graduation. You make us very proud with all you have achieved throughout your life and how you stayed focused in your studies. Your accomplishments are finally paying off and are promising you a bright future. The world is waiting for you with unlimited opportunities. Throughout your future, you’ll always be in our hearts. With all our love, Mom and Pappy
Related posts:
The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California