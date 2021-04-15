Anneliese Esparza

Dear Annie, Congratulations, Grad! You have learned so much about life the last few years in college and are now ready to conquer the world! Your talents in writing, playing music and mesmerizing cats with your piano songs are amazing! You have diligence, perseverance and a strong sense of justice. More importantly, you are amiable with a generous, caring heart and know how to make us all laugh! With all these qualities, you will succeed in anything you set your mind to do! We are ALL so proud of you! We love you so much! Dad, Mom, Jim, Jack, Jupy & PJ

The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California