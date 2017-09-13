Five places to check out in San Diego before summer ends
September 13, 2017
Filed under Opinion
As this season of sunshine comes to a close, what better way to end the summer than by soaking up the best that San Diego has to offer? Here are the top five places to check out before we welcome the chillier months ahead.
- “Movies on the Beach” at Hotel Del Coronado
Grab a beach blanket, some good company and spend a dreamy night under the stars with Hotel Del Coronado’s “Movies on the Beach.” Head over to their last showing on Sept. 16th at 8 p.m. They’ll be playing the cult classic, sci-fi adventure comedy, Back to the Future. Added perk: it’s free!
- Explore Encinitas
Encinitas is speckled with local treasures that are bound to captivate anyone and everyone. The people, abundance of murals, cozy coffee shops and natural landscapes that encompass Encinitas are certain to inspire those of you with creative hearts. Encinitas is one of my favorite places to simply take in the little things that make living life in San Diego so magnificent.
- Get breakfast/brunch at Cody’s La Jolla
Cody’s is located in the heart of La Jolla and is one of my all time favorite brunch spots, specifically because of their legendary and appropriately named, “Awesome French Toast.” Seriously, go Google it right now (heart eyes emoji here). This is the perfect place to spend a sun-kissed San Diego morning because of their outdoor patio atmosphere that includes a lovely peek-a-boo view of La Jolla Cove.
- Go to an outdoor concert
Savor a night of music by the sea with Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay. This summer concert series continues throughout the month of September and offers a diversity of genres, from pop, blues, jazz, rock and more. Great music plus a view of the Bay on a warm SD night? Magical.
- Stroll around Balboa Park
One of the best places to spend a day under blue skies is Balboa Park. I’ve always been enamored with the park’s array of architectural styles, museums and lush gardens. Balboa is a great spot to people watch and offers a nifty lineup of things to do if you’re looking to spend the whole day outdoors. This park seems to satisfy the mind, body and soul and is the ideal place to revel in the moment in front of you.
