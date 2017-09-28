Former Dean of CHABSS wants valuable experience for students





Robert Rider former Dean of CHABSS, who now sits as the Chair of Economics department has had nothing, but positive experience throughout his career here at CSUSM.

Rider received his B.A in economics from UC Berkeley and obtained his Ph.D. in economics from University of Southern California. Rider started his career at CSUSM in 1992, and helped CSUSM grow in various ways. Rider said he held the position of Chair of the Economics department for 11 years and was Associate Dean in the College of Arts and Sciences for one year.

He was also the general education coordinator for one year and helped with a restructuring of the campus under Provost Bob Sheath. Additionally, Rider was the interim assistant vice president for faculty affairs for one year and interim dean of CHABSS for one year.

“I have been very lucky to have so many opportunities to contribute to the university, and have opportunities that I would not have had at more established institutions. It has been an honor to have played a small role in the development of CSUSM.” Currently Rider sits as the Chair of Economics Department, but tells The Cougar Chronicle that “being chair is not a glamorous job, but it is important to make sure that the department is functional in terms of its scheduling, and budgets and it is a privilege to serve my colleagues and the students in this capacity.”

Although this will be Riders last year holding chair and will soon pass on his position he sees major growth for his department in the years to come, “Over the next five years we will see significant growth in our major. I expect to hire at least one or two more tenure track faculty over the next three to five years,” Rider said he is ready to see his chair position be passed on to Dr. Basu who will take over in Spring 2018.

Although Rider and his staff don’t have any events planned for the department, he said the one event he looks forward to every year is watching students in his department say goodbye to CSUSM and walk in the annual commencement ceremony. “It is a real joy to see our students succeed. ECON is a difficult major that requires a lot of work. Those students who make the adjustment will succeed,” says Rider.

He set high goals for students during this 2017-18 school year, however he said he loves to see students enter in his department who are truly passionate about the major.

“Most majors will be competing in the same general labor market upon graduation. Some disciplines do better than others, economics being one of them. But find your passion and then excel in it. Put a lot of effort and time into your studies. Find the right balance between work and study,” said Rider.

Rider offers students a piece of advice, “Have fun while you are here at Cal State San Marcos. This is a unique time for students and it will go by very quickly. Get involved and enjoy.”