Audio Scout

Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons Clockwise from upper left: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park, Kimbra, King Krule, and Ibeyi.





Filed under A & E

Linkin Park

Linkin Park will be hosting a tribute concert for their late lead singer, Chester Bennington, on Oct. 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Bennington’s suicide blindsided many back in July and left family, friends, fans and members of the music industry in mourning. Several music artists and members of bands will be performing at the concert including Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, members of System of a Down and more. The concert’s remaining tickets are extremely limited and range from $1,520 to $2,525. Linkin Park has amassed millions of fans worldwide and spanned generations of listeners.

Kimbra

On Sept. 29, New Zealand singer, Kimbra, released the single “Everybody Knows,” a track from her upcoming LP Primal Heart. The track’s content explores the concept of maturing past a troubled relationship, backed by a poppy production laced with melodious hooks and accompanying synths. In an interview with the Australian pop culture and news website, Junkee, Kimbra discussed her new album and said, “It feels like there is a maturity to this record. I think I’ve got a little more confidence to share my vulnerabilities with people.” Primal Heart is set to release sometime within 2018.

Ibeyi

Ibeyi consists of twin sisters Naomi and Lisa-Kaindé Diaz who have centered their sound around experimental R&B. The duo released their second studio album, Ash on Sept. 29 which tackles topics of persecution, misogyny and other sociopolitical issues. Ash features 12 tracks in total and ranges from the audacious “Deathless (feat. Kamasi Washington)” to the rhythmic and fluid “Valé.” In an interview with Stereogum, Lisa-Kaindé explained that, “We [the duo] wanted it to be visceral and organic and at the same time we wanted people to enjoy it. That’s the whole point.”

King Krule

English singer-songwriter and producer, King Krule, is set to release his third studio album, The OOZ, on Oct. 13. Krule has released three singles off of the record respectively titled “Dum Surfer,” “Czech One” and “Half Man Half Shark.” Dark and brooding ambient sounds kick off “Dum Surfer” which later leads into a cluster of atmospheric horns and strings over a simple drum beat. “She grips me tight but I still rip at the seams,” hollows Krule on “Czech One,” a dreamy and cohesive track blended with hints of jazz. The most recent track to be released, “Half Man Half Shark,” drives harder than the other singles as Krule’s vocals come to a chaotic boiling point.