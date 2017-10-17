Successful Inaugural Lowrider Experience at CSUSM





Saturday September 23, from 4pm-10pm, marked the inauguration of the Lowrider Experience on the CSUSM campus, a community outreach event hosted by CSUSMs’ Latino Association of Faculty and Staff (LAFS), the University Police Department (UPD), and Slowlane Familia Classic Car Club Brethren. Bringing in over 400 guests, Celia Martinez, Secretary of the Latino Association of Faculty & Staff at CSUSM, said the Lowrider Experience was “a complete success”.

The lowrider exhibit was an idea conceived by 15-year veteran police officer, and current Patrol Sergeant for the CSUSM Police Department, Sergeant Herman Hernandez, who has dedicated 20 years to Slowlane out of his admiration for classic cars.

When preparing the event, Hernandez and Martinez obtained donations and contributions from locals like the Harley-Davidson store and a local charter school, who serve low-income, at-risk and predominantly Spanish speaking students. With buy-in’s from the National Latino

Peace Officers Association San Diego Chapter, the State University Police Association, and the Deputy Sheriff’ Association of San Diego County, the team was able to obtain raffle prizes for the children in attendance.

Together, LAFS and UPD featured over 20 resource tables, for CSUSM students and community members to learn about police safety and Latino culture. Kellogg plaza was decorated with several classic invite-only exhibit lowrider cars, with performances from the ballet folklorico dancers, film screenings, live music, and activities for the whole family. Lowrider attendees had the opportunity to engage and interact with CSUSM student organizations, faculty and local police departments.

The Lowrider Experience aimed to bridge the gap between the lowrider community and law enforcement. SGT. Hernandez said that the goal of this event was to establish an annual gathering among the students, staff, and faculty of the CSUSM community, which includes the CSUSM Police Department, as well as neighboring communities to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and help build a safe environment.

After a successful inaugural Lowrider experience, this year’s team looks forward to bringing this event back to CSUSM for years to come. For more pictures from the event and future updates for next year’s Lowrider Experience, follow them on Instagram @csusm_lafs.