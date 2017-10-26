SHCS gives awareness to domestic violence

Parizoid Sharafutdinova participates in the U-hour event to paint one nail purple in support of those suffering from domestic violence.





Filed under News

On Oct. 12, the Student Health and Counseling Services (SHCS) held the event “Put the Nail in it,” in Kellogg Plaza during U-hour to support people who are dealing or have dealt with domestic violence.

By painting one’s nail color purple or signing a pledge, students showed their support about domestic violence

The event’s purpose is to bring awareness of domestic violence to students. Sexual Violence Advocate and Educator Christa Wencl said, “on college campuses, through statistical data, two-thirds of college students have reported experiencing intimate partner violence in [their] college career.”

The event informed students about the SHCS and their services. The SHCS explains healthy and unhealthy conflict to students, and counselors that students can talk to.

SHCS helps with safety planning, restraining orders or domestic violence charges. The information brought to the SHCS is always confidential.

Wencl said that relationships are not perfect, and hopes to have students talk to counselors about personal relationships.

If students have any questions about domestic violence, schedule an appointment by calling (760) 750-4915 or stop by the SHCS located across the University Student Union during office hours Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.