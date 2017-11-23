The origins of Thanksgiving should be taught to children

Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons Common image of the selective truth for Thanksgiving celebration.





Filed under Opinion

Thanksgiving, a nationally recognized holiday for the goodwill between two groups of people, is celebrated every November. Yet, the history of such an event can be hazy when it is not taught accurately. Such has been the case for this national holiday and related topics of American history, including colonization.

Children in elementary schools should be educated on the significance of Thanksgiving. Important factors are best communicated at an early age – in this case, the most notable being the history behind the event and what preceded it.

Schoolchildren could gain important knowledge, like the difference between American and Native American perspectives of Thanksgiving. Knowing the Native American perspective would give children insight on why “National Day of Mourning” is observed over Cole’s Hill, which overlooks the original Plymouth colony in Massachusetts. The same day is set aside for this observation as is for Thanksgiving.

While Americans hold festivities and express gratitude, Native Americans mourn. They mourn for the bloodshed and injustices committed against them. Another viewpoint is that Thanksgiving is a holiday reinforced by American culture to cloud the violent past and exploitation of others.

Colonization led to the expansion and development of Western countries at a hefty cost. Peoples of Native American tribes, and even Latin American indigenous populations, were killed off at great numbers due to the diseases that colonists brought with them. The main argument maintains that colonists stole the land belonging to the natives.

Thanksgiving marks remembrance of the oppression that other cultures were put through. Children can vicariously learn through the mistakes of colonists, in order to be better informed. Becoming fully educated will allow them to better communicate as should have been done years ago.

This information could be excessive for children to process at a young age. But keeping children informed would be beneficial to distinguishing the unfairness and prosperity that were gained by Native American and American people, respectively. What must be made known is that Thanksgiving is more than just a day to be grateful.