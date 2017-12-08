Human Rights Day, a reminder for awareness and gratefulness

Filed under Opinion

Freedom is a privilege. Waking up everyday with no second guesses about your liberty is a blessing. Realization of that privilege is important, because few stop and think about lack of human rights as a reality.

To honor these rights, Human Rights Day is observed on Dec. 10. The day commemorates the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The UN and all UN members celebrate the day – first recognized in 1948, almost 70 years ago.

As of now, worldwide recognition of Human Rights Day emphasizes how important our freedom is, while every UN member state can celebrate the day however they choose. The only date variance is in South Africa, where Mar. 21 is set aside as a way to remember the Sharpeville Massacre in 1960, monumenting protests against the apartheid regime.

I believe observation of the day is important because it brings awareness to a sentimental worldview on human rights, rather than one that is regulated and government-based. The theme for 2016 was “stand up for someone’s rights today.” We can only imagine how relevant the theme will be for 2017, because there is much well to wish and hope to give this year. Additionally, as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights will have its 70th anniversary in 2018, Human Rights Day 2017 will commence a year-long movement to record this upcoming milestone.

The accomplishment is truly amazing, not only for those who initiated the beginning of the UDHR, but for everyone who believes that human rights are invaluable and do not belong to just a select few. We need this day as a reminder for solidarity more than ever, and it couldn’t come at a more appropriate time – with the holidays coming up.

As a community at CSUSM, we are provided diverse opportunities to become involved, such as through Civility Dialogues and informational workshops. Our campus affords many examples of respect for humanity and our individual differences. There’s a wonderful sense of care for one another and preservation of dignity through these events that allows other students to get out of their comfort zones and experience new cultures. Transparency of acceptance and openness to learning about the culture of others has so clearly been expressed to me that I feel comfortable branching out and exploring my interests.