CSUSM celebrates one year smoke and tobacco-free campus

CSUSM celebrates one year smoke and tobacco-free campus

Adrianna Adame, News Reporter
November 30, 2018
Filed under News, Showcase

Let’s Clear the Air celebrated CSUSM’s one year anniversary of being a smoke and tobacco-free campus on Nov. 15.

 

The event, sponsored by CSUSM Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs and Safety Health and Sustainability, was held at Kellogg Plaza from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 

In April of 2017, CSU Chancellor Timothy White issued Executive Order 1108, a policy making all 23 CSU campuses smoke and tobacco-free. The order became effective in September 2017.

 

“Clear the Air is a CSUSM campus program dedicated to supporting our 100 percent smoke, tobacco and vapor free campus policy through education, outreach and resources,” said Kimberley Pulvers, one of the Let’s Clear the Air organizers.

 

There were several booths, some included CSUSM Sustainability Services, Kick Toxic Butts and Student Health and Counseling Services. Each booth had information pamphlets which provided further help to those who want to quit substance use.

 

The CSUSM Sustainability Services had a raffle for students and staff. The winning student won a $10  Starbucks gift card and the winning staff member won a $50Amazon gift card.

 

Ana Prado, a fourth-year business major said, “I feel like more people are being aware of it [being a smoke and tobacco free campus], but I think campus events bring more awareness about everything that is going on.” She said that her favorite part about Let’s Clear the Air was taking a picture at the photobooth with her friends and Crash.

 

Further information on Executive Order 1108 can be found at http://www.calstate.edu/eo/EO-1108.html

