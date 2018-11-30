Editorial: Give back to your favorite CSUSM cause this year

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It is the time of the year when our spirits have become a little merrier, we begin to write our wish lists and bellies get a little bigger.

It is also the time to give back to our communities more than ever, to give someone or a group a helping hand.

There are many organizations that have events and donation drives for hundreds of causes. If you are interested in giving back to your community, but are having trouble looking for a cause that is close to your heart, we have a solution for you.

CSUSM Giving Day is a day to give back to our very own university. Held on global Giving Day, CSUSM Giving Day is on Nov. 27 for a full 24 hours. There are several causes to choose from, all of which would appreciate your donations.

You can donate to organizations such as the ACE Scholarship Services, Athletics, the Veterans Center and even to your own college. Many of the causes are raising money in order to provide more scholarships for students, as well funding programs such as Arts and Lecture and the Cougar Pantry.

All money donated on CSUSM Giving Day goes back to you and hundreds of other students that need the extra help through their time here at CSUSM.

Students and anyone else who wants to help CSUSM can give any amount of money to the cause of their choice; here is no minimum amount of money to donate, any amount is welcomed!

If you do not have money to give out, you can always spread the word about CSUSM Giving Day to others that have the means to help out a community, especially one like ours.

For more information go to https://www.csusm.edu/givingday/ and to donate go to https://www.csusm.edu/givingday/. Happy CSUSM Giving Day!