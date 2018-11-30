Let’s agree to disagree, the state of U.S. politics

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

When one turns on the television to watch the nightly news, political drama and controversy tend to dominate the headlines.

Scandals and social justice continue to be the face of U.S. politics, but these themes are no more relevant than the massive amount of conflict between the two political parties. Within the current state of U.S. politics, Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats.

Neither side is willing to agree with the other. Both parties are extremely passionate about their beliefs and are unwilling to reach a compromise with their rivals, nor will they tolerate even the slightest voice of opposition.

Some Americans will only listen to the politics or opinions that confirm their biases or party stance. Simply put, U.S. politics are on a downward spiral.

But this political conflict wasn’t what the Founding Fathers intended to enact. In fact, there was a time in U.S. history when the population was not as politically divided as it is now.

When this nation was founded over two centuries ago, there was a sense of unity amongst the populace. Though they all came from different political and social backgrounds, they all could agree on one thing: democracy.

In order to promote efficient democracy amongst citizens, James Madison, author of the Constitution and one of U.S’s Founding Fathers, believed that there should be no factions formed within the government.

Madison defined factions as a group “united and actuated by some common impulse of passion.” He opposed factions because they caused people to think with emotion rather than reason.

Unfortunately, Madison’s fears are currently being witnessed today. The two political parties exemplify Madison’s warning of political factions. The U.S. populace has become politically divided and both parties are being ruled with extreme passion and emotion.

U.S. politics has reached a point where friendships are being broken over who supports a

specific political candidate and violence is being executed amongst people who support either

party. Violence and discourse should not be the epitome of U.S. democracy.

Democracy in our nation should be based on reasonable discussion. Political debates may offer differing viewpoints, but that’s part of the democratic process.

Everyone will have their own opinions on certain issues and it’s important that a consensus is reached through a reasonable, democratic debate. It doesn’t matter if someone supports either more conservative or more liberal policies.

Both political parties have something to bring to the table when it comes to running the country. Neither side should be viewed as an enemy.

It’s okay to disagree with someone on certain political issues or even their choice of the president. However, no disagreement should ever involve shouting insults, violent behavior or any other form of hate.

Disagreements are normal in a democracy and it’s important to talk about them in a civilized manner that does not involve the spreading of hate.

As President Richard Nixon once said, “We cannot learn from one another until we stop shouting at one another – until we speak quietly enough, so that our words can be heard as well as our voices”