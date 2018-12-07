CSUSM Men’s Basketball late rally attempt falls short

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team fell to Humboldt State, 86-75, in California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) play on Thursday Nov. 29 at The Sports Center.

HSU took an early lead two minutes into the first half and did not relinquish control for the remainder of the contest. CSUSM shot 44.4% on the night while the Jacks went 34 for 59 from the field (57.6%). This was the Cougars third loss in a row.

The Cougars drop to 3-5 overall, 0-2 in conference, while the Jacks improve to 4-3, 1-1 in CCAA.

Despite the loss for CSUSM, a few Cougars reached personal bests on the year. Freshman guard, Bryce Sloan, tallied 19 points. Sloan’s total points, along with his three steals, both serve as a season-high. Senior guard, JR Williams, recorded season-highs in three categories. He finished with double-digits in points (17), a team-high seven rebounds, and sunk four shots from behind the arc.

The Cougars were able to outnumber Humboldt State in steals, tallying eight for the game.

Junior forward, Khalil Fuller, finished with 19 points and currently leads the conference in made field-goals with 60. He also ranks second in rebounds, averaging 8.1 per game.

HSU sophomore forward, LJ Williams, grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds while senior point guard, Kameron Curl, led all scorers with 20 points.

Up next, the Cougars will take on rival UC San Diego at home, Saturday Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. followed by a road exhibition game against Division I opponent, Cal State Northridge, on Wednesday Dec. 5.