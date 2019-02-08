The independent student news site of California

The Cougar Chronicle

Menu
Filed under Features, Showcase

Find a great place to study on campus

Karen Ambrocio & Antonio Pequeño IV, Managing Team|February 8, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Find a great place to study on campus

Kathleen Capiro

Kathleen Capiro

Kathleen Capiro

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Grit

A laid back environment complemented by good brews and atmospheric music is what you can expect at Grit Coffee. Despite its

Kathleen Capiro

distance from campus and early closing time of 8 p.m.. This particular study site is a great escape from the hustle and bustle of CSUSM. Cozying up with some tea or coffee while you get to studying for that big exam is the perfect way to decompress while still getting in the zone. Seating ranges from large tables and quaint booths to an outdoor patio and bar, nearly all of which come equipped with outlets.

 

 

4th Floor of the Kellogg Library

A great place to study is the fourth floor of the library above

Courtesy of CSUSMlibrary

Starbucks. This area offers a quiet place for students to concentrate and get their homework done. It has a great view of the Kellogg Plaza, and the ambience of the place is calm. The fifth floor of library has a great seating area with a nice view of the mountains and the fields. If you are more comfortable working in a desk area, there are plenty of individual desks to study in. If you’re studying with a group, since the fourth and fifth areas are more quiet, they are probably not the best places to go. Instead, the second and third floors of the library are the right places for you and your group.

The Great Outdoors

The combination of San Diego’s typically fair weather and CSUSM’s campus design is something to take advantage of if you love nature

Courtesy of CSUSM’s instagram
Photo taken of Markstein build-
ing on Sept. 28, 2018.

and being outdoors. There are plenty of areas around campus where you can study. For example, behind SBSB, in front of the library, near the Arts building, in the USU patio, etc. Being outside can relax you and help eliminate the stress you feel while studying. Once the rain stops, you can be outside all you want.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Features

Editorial: Ring in the new semester

Welcome back, Cougars! Hopefully, your winter break was fun and relaxing enough to be back in school, ready to get through the semester. If you’re ...

Have a stress-free semester
Have a stress-free semester
Student provides awareness about Coast Guard scholarship

Jessica Guerra, the first CSUSM student to receive the College Pre-Commissioning Initiative, a Coast Guard scholarship, shares her experience in hopes...

Graduating senior reminisces about her college experience
Graduating senior reminisces about her college experience
CSUSM student receives degree at a young age
CSUSM student receives degree at a young age

Other stories filed under Showcase

CSUSM Surf claims No. 1 spot after crucial win
CSUSM Surf claims No. 1 spot after crucial win
Valentine’s Day comes with a price tag
Valentine’s Day comes with a price tag
The Chronicle entertainment rundown

       ...

Graduating senior reminisces about her college experience
Graduating senior reminisces about her college experience
San Diegan sculptor, Manuelita Brown, visits CSUSM
San Diegan sculptor, Manuelita Brown, visits CSUSM
Navigate Left

  • Features

    Editorial: Ring in the new semester

  • Find a great place to study on campus

    Features

    Have a stress-free semester

  • Features

    Student provides awareness about Coast Guard scholarship

  • Find a great place to study on campus

    Features

    Graduating senior reminisces about her college experience

  • Find a great place to study on campus

    Features

    CSUSM student receives degree at a young age

  • Features

    New organization creates transitions

  • Find a great place to study on campus

    Features

    New club aims to leave their mark

  • Features

    Indulge in a healthier dessert this Thanksgiving

  • Find a great place to study on campus

    Features

    Keep earbuds untangled with an easy DIY

  • Find a great place to study on campus

    Features

    Ocean Conservation club creates plastic alternative

Navigate Right