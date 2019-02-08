CSUSM Surf claims No. 1 spot after crucial win

The surf team is just one of the many sports clubs available to students.

CSUSM Surf is on the verge of winning a potential conference championship as they head into the fifth and final stop of their regular season.

The club is currently ranked No. 1 in the Southwest College Team Conference after a Jan. 27 win over defending champions, Point Loma Nazarene University (PLNU). Club President Shane Freyberger said, “…we knew we were in excellent standing and had to show up and blow up.”

Coming into the stop, the team was without freshman Micah Crozier after he suffered a broken femur in a surfing accident over winter break. Crozier, currently ranked No. 3 among the conference’s men, has been an integral part to the club’s success.

“We also all thought Micah’s injury would be a major downfall, but I think this was just further motivation,” said Freyberger. That motivation, complemented by significant performances from Maya Saulino, Evan Sandison and Gian Carlos Urcia, surged the club to a narrow, 1-point win over PLNU.

Existing members continue to improve while new talent steps up during what has been the club’s best season in a decade. Cohesion has been a focal point as the season has progressed. Last year, “there was a bit of an age gap that kept some a bit secluded from the others,” said Freyberger, “…so we arranged a lot more gatherings amongst the team to go over strategy and [get fired up!]”

Winning has been the ultimate motivator for CSUSM Surf, but it comes with a twist. The club often finds themselves facing off with peers that they grew up competing against. Freyberger explained that the sense of rivalry keeps club surfers on their toes and drives them to be more aggressive in their pursuit of victory.

The stage is set as CSUSM Surf prepare to take on No. 2 PLNU and No. 3 Cal Poly San Luis Obispo for the conference championship in Santa Cruz from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10.

Freyberger said, “It is extremely important that CSUSM goes into Santa Cruz with the same winning energy we have now. All of us have very clear minds, and with Steamer Lane being a right hand point break and [a] majority of our surfers being regular footed, we have the advantage. I am extremely confident that we can pull through and get the win.”