Student Nursing Association diaper drive for babies in need

The CSUSM Student Nursing Association (NSA) has been hosting a Diaper Drive for the month of February for low income families in need of a helping hand when it comes to diapers.

According to the NSA website (https://www.csusmsna.org/), there is no federal or state programs that provide the assistance that families may need for diapers. Some families result to either reusing diapers or not changing diapers as frequently as needed.

This can lead to babies developing serious skin irritations and infections.

The diaper drive is from Feb. 1 to 28.

You can can drop off diapers at the CSUSM main campus in bins on the third floor of Kellogg Library and/or the front desk area of the Temecula campus.

If unable to drop off diapers at designated locations, visit the NSA’s Amazon wish list (http://www.amazon.com/registry/wishlist/258ZGMGB3MM5P) to order online.

According to the website, all donations will be given to student-run clinics in the San Diego County for women and infants.

For more information, visit https://www.csusmsna.org/ to donate.