Kellogg Library celebrates 15 years of service

Spring 2019 marks 15 years since Kellogg Library opened its doors to students at CSUSM.

Multiple booths were set up in Kellogg Plaza on Tuesday, April 23 to celebrate the library’s 15th anniversary. The celebratory event was hosted by Library Dean Jennifer Fabbi, librarian service specialist Rosa Conrad and Engagement & Inclusion librarian Toni Olivas.

“15 is a milestone,” said Olivas. According to Olivas, the celebration was designed to honor “not just the library, but the students.”

Working at Kellogg Library for 13 years, Olivas said that the event was a “great chance to meet with students at a larger level.”

In attendance at the celebration was Kellogg Library’s first dean, Marion Reid. She said that back in 1997, “California voters did not approve [of the plans to build a library on campus].” But thanks to the donations from Keith and Jean Kellogg, the plan to build the library became set in motion.

Kellogg Library officially opened its doors on March 5, 2004. Reid said it was great to see what the library has become.

Fabbi said it is important to “keep the library modern” and “fresh.” In addition, Fabbi said how “finding what the campus community needs” is one of the main goals for Kellogg Library. “Its what we do in the building [that matters],” said Fabbi.

Olivas and other staff members gave out cupcakes and bottles of flavored water in front of the library.

There were a variety of booths set up during the event, some of which hosted “minute to win it” games. One booth gave students the opportunity to sign their names on a banner commemorating the library’s 15th anniversary. Another booth, labeled “Cookie Challenge,” gave students a minute to get an animal cracker from their forehead and into their mouth.

Other booths included a selfie station, Book Jenga and an opportunity to play Book Relay, where students try to walk a certain distance while balancing a book on their head.

Rosa Conrad showcased several library books at her table. “Every month, we have themed books,” she said. According to Conrad, the books at her table were LGBTQ themed since April is “Gaypril.”

Students who participated in the gaming booths received tickets that could be entered into a chance to win a private study room for a whole day during the week before finals. Up to nine students can be invited with pizza and other equipment provided.

For information on Kellogg Library services, visit their website at https://biblio.csusm.edu.