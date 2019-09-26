The Cougar Corner

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

TITLE OF PIECE: Not Afraid Anymore

Artist Statement:

“For this piece I wanted to demonstrate the concept of facing and conquering your fears. I created a scene where there is a person who has encountered a giant killer clown. I drew the person in a way in which his standing position is not depicted as frightened but instead ready to take on this monstrous creature. The only light source from this piece comes from the torch which the man is holding and everything else is dark, in which it has the viewer focusing only on the person and the enemy.”

Artist Bio:

The artist is a first-year college student named Martin Juan, who is currently majoring in Arts & Technology. Juan has enjoyed creating art ever since he was four years old.