Learn to relieve stress with a little laughter
- Why didn’t the ghost go to prom?
- He didn’t have ghoul-friend
- What did the person say when they dropped their pumpkin?
- Oh my gourd!
- What did the mummy say to the sick vampire?
- Stop coffin on me
- Why didn’t the skeleton ever go to the club?
- He had no body to go with.
- Who’s the best dancer in the Halloween world?
- The boogie man.
- How do you unlock a haunted house?
- You use a skeleton key.
