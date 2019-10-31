Learn to relieve stress with a little laughter

Jessica Zamudio, Staff Writer|October 30, 2019

Learn to relieve stress with a little laughter

  1. Why didn’t the ghost go to prom?
  • He didn’t have ghoul-friend

 

  1. What did the person say when they dropped their pumpkin?
  • Oh my gourd!

 

  1. What did the mummy say to the sick vampire?
  • Stop coffin on me

 

  1. Why didn’t the skeleton ever go to the club?
  • He had no body to go with.

 

  1. Who’s the best dancer in the Halloween world?
  • The boogie man.

 

  1. How do you unlock a haunted house?
  • You use a skeleton key.
