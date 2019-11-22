Last Christmas is a fresh Christmas movie full of holiday cheer, humor and surprises

Christmas movies often have cheesy storylines based off of repetitive Christmas tales, which usually makes for subpar films. Last Christmas surprisingly did not con- form to the typical Christmas movie formula and excluded any reminiscent Christmas stories from its plot.

Last Christmas is filled with witty dialogue, family drama and an unexpected love story. Throughout Last Christmas, the main character, Kate (Emilia Clarke) constantly battles with her family, which affects both the happiness and the sanity of the family.

Anyone with some sort of family issue can relate to the bickering and nagging shown in the film, which only increases due to holiday season stress. Although many dark family issues are expressed throughout the film, the comedic relief balances it out flawlessly.