THE CHRONICLE ENTERTAINMENT RUNDOWN

Gallery | 5 Photos Flickr Disney+’s series is the latest ad- dition the Star Wars Franchise.

Close

TV Show: Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Disney+’s new TV show Star Wars: The Mandalorian is the most recent installation of the Star Wars franchise. The series is a continuation of the Star Wars storyline that takes place after the destruction of the Galactic Empire. The Mandalorian is a lone bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal, and the series is set in the depths of the galaxy, far from the New Republic. Star Wars fan or not, you’ll enjoy watching and leave each episode wanting more. The fi rst four episodes are available on Disney+ now and the last four episodes will be released throughout the month of December.

Book: “Priory of the Orange Tree”

“Priory of the Orange Tree” by Samantha Shannon is a newly-published standalone novel that falls at an epic length of over 800 pages. It focuses on the rise of an ancient force of evil believed to be long-defeated. The novel follows the narratives of four dynamic characters struggling with the rising confl ict of both the ancient evil, called “The Nameless One,” and the political division between east and west. This story differs from other fantasy novels in that it is inclusive and embracing of queer relationships. If you are a fan of epic fantasy this is a must-read.

Game: “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled”

Crash Bandicoot’s remastered team racing game has been nominated for “Best Sports/Racing Game” at the 2019 Game Critics Awards. Crash Bandicoot, his sister Coco, archenemy evil scientist Neo Cortex and other characters from the ongoing game series have returned to create mayhem and destruction on the road. The game brings back Classic Adventure Mode in which players can collect items to customize their vehicles with more options in Arcade Mode. If you like racing online, multiplayer games, completing challenges and grands prixs, “Crash Team Racing” will keep you entertained. The game is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Music: “Tapestry”

English singer-songwriter Bruno Major released a soulful and rhythmic acoustic single titled “Tapestry” on Nov. 21. The song was inspired by his mother, who told him, “Darling, everything you are going through right now will always be part of your tapestry.” In the song, he metaphorically implies that once you weave something into a tapestry, it’s hard to remove. The song explores many blissful moments he has experienced in life. Even if he has seen the “snow cap of a mountain top” or a “heartbeat slow to a stop,” it is nothing compared to the amazement he feels for one particular person.

Podcast: “Inside the Green Room”

In the podcast “Inside the Green Room,” co-hosts Danny Green and Harrison Sanford deliver an inside account on Green’s life as a player in the NBA. The two met in high school when Green was one of the top high school basketball players in the country. On the other hand, Sanford pursued a journalism career before collaborating with Green on the podcast. The episode released Nov. 19 discussed Green’s recent lifestyle adjustments since being traded to the L.A. Lakers from the Toronto Raptors after winning a championship title with Toronto. The two also discuss season expectations and team chemistry in the episode.

Movie: Frozen 2

Disney’s long-awaited sequel to the hit 2013 film Frozen, released on Nov. 22, follows all of the fan-favorite characters, Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, three years after the events of the first film. The group embarks on another epic adventure into the fabled magical forest in search of a long-hidden truth. The film stays true to its themes of family and friendship and opens with a touching scene with the sisters and their parents. If you enjoyed the first movie, the second and final installment will not disappoint, with all-new music, an enchanting animation style and the same lovable characters.