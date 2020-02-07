92nd Academy Awards predictions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The 92nd Academy Awards is just around the corner, scheduled to take place this Sunday Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. Despite recent concerns regarding the lack of diversity in its nominees, winners and voters as well as the problem of declining television ratings, the Oscars remain the most highly esteemed awards competition for the film industry.

Listed below are the nominations for some of the more noteworthy categories with predicted winners in bold.

Best Picture: Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Parasite. Parasite has already made history as the first Korean language film ever nominated for Best Picture and other strong contenders include The Irishman, Joker and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, but I predict that the emotional gut punch that is 1917 will edge out its competition.

Best Director: Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood), Bong Joon Ho (Parasite). Mendes will have a pretty good shot to secure his second Oscar in Best Director, but Tarantino and Scorsese could make things interesting.

Best Actor: Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes). While a sleeper pick like Driver is possible, Phoenix will likely prevail for his multilayered performance as the tortured Arthur Fleck.

Best Actress: Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Renée Zellweger (Judy), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women). Zellweger is the most obvious choice for her role in the Judy Garland biopic, but Johansson may be her biggest competition.

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood), Al Pacino (The Irishman), Joe Pesci (The Irishman), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood). Pitt is poised to win in the relatively weak category, barring a major upset.

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Florence Pugh (Little Women), Margot Robbie (Bombshell), Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit). Dern is likely to take home the award, especially since she was the winner in this category at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Best Animated Feature: I Lost My Body, Toy Story 4, Missing Link, Klaus, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. While Missing Link won at the Golden Globes, Toy Story 4 shouldn’t be counted out.

Best Original Screenplay: Knives Out, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Parasite. While I don’t predict Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood to win Best Director, Picture or Actor, it has a good chance to win here for its originality.

Best Adapted Screenplay: The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, The Two Popes. Greta Gerwig may have been snubbed for a Best Director nomination, but she will likely win here for her fresh adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic.

Best Original Score: Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir), Little Women (Alexandre Desplat), Marriage Story (Randy Newman), 1917 (Thomas Newman), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams)

Best Original Song: “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4), “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman), “I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough), “Into The Unknown” (Frozen II), “Stand Up” (Harriet)

Best Documentary Short Subject: In the Absence, Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), Life Overtakes Me, St. Louis Superman, Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Documentary Feature: American Factory, The Cave, The Edge of Democracy, For Sama, Honeyland

Best Cinematography: The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, The Lighthouse, 1917, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,

Best International Feature Film: Corpus Christi, Honeyland, Les Misérables, Pain and Glory, Parasite

Best Animated Short Film: Daughter, Hair Love, Kitbull, Memorable, Sister

Best Live Action Short Film: Brotherhood, Nefta Football Club, The Neighbors’ Window, Saria, A Sister

Best Sound Mixing: Ford v. Ferrari, Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Ad Astra

Best Sound Editing: Ford v. Ferrari, Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Costume Design: The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best Film Editing: Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Parasite

Best Makeup & Hairstyling: Bombshell, Joker, Judy, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, 1917

Best Visual Effects: Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, The Lion King, 1917, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Production Design: The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, 1917, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Parasite