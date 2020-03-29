Michael Garrett to become ASI president

Third-year student Michael Garrett will be the next ASI president.

Garrett, a sociology and criminology double major, won 56.73 percent of the votes, tallying 472 ballots.

The ASI Board of Directors released the voting results via email, their election website and on Instagram on March 26 at 2:30 p.m.

A total of 833 out of 13,735, or 6.4 percent of ballots sent via email were submitted by students, according to the ASI Board of Directors Elections webpage on the CSUSM website.

“When I heard the news that I was elected, my first thought was excitement. I was very excited to be the representative for the student body and I also realized that it’s a huge responsibility, so I feel very excited and I am very humble for this role that I’m going to take on,” said Garrett.

Zameer Karim, a third-year political science major and small business owner, came second, at 26.20 percent, with 218 students voting for him. Steven Alvarado, a fourth-year political science major and global studies minor, came in third at 12.98 percent, with 108 students voting for him. Four percent of the votes for ASI President were write-ins.

Tim Pelayo, a second-year business finance major and current College of Business Representative on the ASI Board of Directors, got the majority vote at 89.83 percent to become the next ASI Executive Vice President.

Andrew Gamboa, a first-year political science major and history minor was elected ASI Vice President of Student & University Affairs, receiving 87.83 percent of the vote.

Dylan Crivello, a first-year political science major and history minor who got 75.18 percent of the vote, will become the next ASI Chair and Chief of Staff.

Caleb Standley, a third-year marketing major, was elected the ASI College of Business (CoBA) Representative, receiving 84.21 percent of the vote.

Sarah Elizabeth Ortiz, a first-year political science major and ethnic studies minor, will become the next ASI Student at Large for Diversity and Inclusion Representative, receiving 89.64 percent of the vote.

Julia Glorioso, a first-year political science major and Christian Uriostegui, a second-year medical anthropology major, will both be the next College of Humanities, Arts, Behavioral, and Social Sciences (CHABSS) Representatives, receiving 59.93 percent and 34.59 percent of the vote respectably.

Jennifer Bologna had 11.55 percent of students write her in for Student at Large Representative for Sustainability.

The College of Science and Mathematics (CSM) Representative, College of Business Administration (CoBA) Representative, College of Education, Health & Human Services (CEHHS) Representative and Student at Large for Diversity & Inclusion Representative positions are still open. The ASI website and social media will have open applications for these positions, according to their ASI general elections results email.

The majority of students, 81.65 percent, voted to approve changes to ASI Bylaws, decreasing the CHABSS representatives from four to two and “increasing the college representative commitment from 5 hours to 10 hours per week to increase University committee representation,” according to the website.

Garrett’s main goal once he takes over as ASI President will be to improve parking.

“I wholeheartedly believe that parking is an issue for many students and that is one thing that I do hope to help, now that I am elected,” said Garrett.

“If elected, I plan to work with North City to improve the hours in which students can park in the new parking structure,” wrote Garrett on his bio on the ASI Board of Directors Elections website.

For the 2020-2021 academic school year, Garrett said that he is also aiming to improve programs, such as the Cougar Pantry, the 24/5 zone on the second floor of Kellogg Library and working more with Student Health and Counseling Services to promote mental health awareness to students.

“For the student body as a whole, I just want to tell everyone I’m super excited to be the voice of the student body and I am excited to see where this journey takes us,” said Garrett.

For further information about the ASI Election results, check out: https://www.csusm.edu/vote/index.html