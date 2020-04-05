The Cougar Corner
Sinking Feeling
By Peter Lachance
Sinking in the brown packages.
Tired of the warehouse.
Tired of fork-lifts.
Tired of pickup trucks.
Can’t eat another brown bag lunch,
No more apples.
No more peanut butter.
No more jelly.
Curse at the Wonder bread
Fight the plastic bag.
Fight against the smothering.
Fight the red balloons choking me.
Drowning in caffeine to stay awake.
Not another coffee.
Not another Pepsi.
Not another Coke.
Can’t get out of my waking nightmares.
Escape from the warehouse.
Escape from life.
Escape to anywhere.
My darkness crumbles my freedom.
Dreams in the garbage can.
Dreams taken away in a garbage truck.
Dreams are lost in the garbage heap of sadness.
Darkness wins
Another day in the warehouse
Another day on the forklift
Another sandwich
Sink slowly into the caffeine
Deeper in the coffee
Deeper into the coke
All the way to the bottom of the red can.
Darkness.
Writer bio: “I am a returning student in my third
year. I am a literature and writing major with a minor
in film studies. I have a passion for writing, comics and
screenplays. I have been experimenting with poetry
and short stories.”
