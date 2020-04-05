Sinking Feeling

By Peter Lachance

Sinking in the brown packages.

Tired of the warehouse.

Tired of fork-lifts.

Tired of pickup trucks.

Can’t eat another brown bag lunch,

No more apples.

No more peanut butter.

No more jelly.

Curse at the Wonder bread

Fight the plastic bag.

Fight against the smothering.

Fight the red balloons choking me.

Drowning in caffeine to stay awake.

Not another coffee.

Not another Pepsi.

Not another Coke.

Can’t get out of my waking nightmares.

Escape from the warehouse.

Escape from life.

Escape to anywhere.

My darkness crumbles my freedom.

Dreams in the garbage can.

Dreams taken away in a garbage truck.

Dreams are lost in the garbage heap of sadness.

Darkness wins

Another day in the warehouse

Another day on the forklift

Another sandwich

Sink slowly into the caffeine

Deeper in the coffee

Deeper into the coke

All the way to the bottom of the red can.

Darkness.

Writer bio: “I am a returning student in my third

year. I am a literature and writing major with a minor

in film studies. I have a passion for writing, comics and

screenplays. I have been experimenting with poetry

and short stories.”

Are you a creative writer, visual artist or photographer? Show off your work on The Cougar Corner! Message us at [email protected] with

your name, a short bio and either a short piece of writing or a photo of yourwork.