THE CHRONICLE ENTERTAINMENT RUNDOWN

TV Show: Running Wild with Bear Grylls

British survivalist turned reality TV star Bear Grylls might be best known for his iconic series Man vs. Wild, but he does something a little different in Running Wild with Bear Grylls. In every episode of the show, Grylls brings along a celebrity into the wilderness to test their survival skills. Ce- celebrities featured include Brie Larson, Cara Delevingne, Channing Tatum and Dave Bautista. The show provides an exciting escape into scenic distant places, and since it’s reality TV, you can watch without stress knowing that participants are never in serious danger. The fifth season of the show was recently added to Disney+

Book: “Behold the Dreamers”

Imbolo Mbue’s “Behold the Dreamers” is a moving novel that displays the dreams and the disillusionment of the immigrant experience. The narrative follows two couples from vastly different backgrounds whose paths cross. Jende and Neni Jonga are immigrants from Cameroon striving to secure a solid future in America, while Clark and Cindy Edwards are wealthy white Americans who hire the Jonas for menial employment. All four characters’ lives are altered when the 2008 Great Recession threatens their livelihoods and marriages. The novel is a fascinating exploration of the limitations of the American Dream and features well-drawn characters, a lively plot, and spectacular writing.

Movie: Emma.

Adapted from the Jane Austen classic of the same name, Emma. brings the stubborn heroine to life once again. Emma (Anya Taylor-Joy) is the village matchmaker and intends to match her friend Harri- et with a good gentleman. The dialogue stays true to the novel and the beautiful scenery takes us to the village of Highbury. The film relies on the personalities of the characters and not on the major themes of romance, much like other Austen adaptations. Emma. is a refreshing take on a beloved Austen classic that outwits previous adaptations and makes you fall in love with the story again.

Album: Calm

After the success of their Youngblood album, Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer released their much-anticipated fourth album Calm. The album represents growth within the band, both personally and musically. The raw lyricism gives listeners an inside look to the band’s thoughts. Songs like “Old Me” and “No Shame” are representations of how the quartet has reflected on their journey in the music industry and their views on society. The album also features tracks like “Best Years,” discussing romance and feeling a connection with another human being. Calm is the start of a new era for the band and is everything but calm.

