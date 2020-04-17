Tongue Twisters

1) Seventy-seven benevolent elephants.

2) We’re real rear wheels.

3) On a lazy laser raiser lies a laser ray eraser.

4) If Kantie can tie a tie and untie a tie, why can’t

I tie a tie and untie a tie like Kantie can.

5) If two witches would watch two watches, which witch would watch which watch?

6) A synonym for cinnamon is a cinnamon synonym.

7) On mules, we find two legs behind and two we find before. We stand behind before we find what those behind be for.

8) Federal Express is now called FedEx. When I retire, I’ll be a FedEx ex. But if I’m an officer when I retire, I’ll be an ex FedEx Exec. Then after a divorce, my ex-wife will be an ex FedEx exec’s ex. If I rejoin FedEx in time, I’d be an ex ex FedEx exec. When we remarry, my wife will be an ex ex FedEx exec’s ex.