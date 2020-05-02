Stay safe from COVID-19 with these masks

Since masks are mandatory when going in public now, making these can help keep others safe while also giving you something to do in quarantine.

Unfortunately, as much as many of us desperately try to stay indoors, there are days in which we have to go outside to restock. To minimize the spread of the virus and prevent our health from being jeopardized, wearing masks has become a requirement. Here are two DIYs for mask making. The first mask is a no-sew mask, the second requires a sewing machine.

For the first mask, fold a bandana in half (make sure it is widthwise). At this point, consider adding coffee filters as a vacuum filter. If a coffee filter is added, make sure it is cut roughly 3×6 inches. These will be placed in the center of the folded bandana.

Next, fold the bandana down yet again. This step will be done twice. Afterward, simply slide the two hair ties on both sides of the folded fabric. The leftover end flaps of the bandana are folded toward the center. After this, one can just loop the hair ties over the ears and done!

Now, for the other mask, it requires three pieces of fabric roughly 6×9 inches and two pieces of elastic, the thinner the better. For the fabric, try and choose a thinner fabric to prevent difficulties when breathing. If you have a filter sheet or a fabric that can be used for a filter, this can be used as the middle layer. As for the elastic, seven inches long is a good size.

Layer the first piece of fabric, then layer the second piece. Make sure this piece is right side up and aligned. Using a pin or clip, leave one elastic piece ½ an inch down from the left side. Using the same piece, clip or pin ½ an inch from the bottom as well. Repeat this on the other side.

This is the process for the string that will help hold up the mask. Lastly, layer the last piece above, again right side up. Make sure to reclip or repin so that all the layers are directly underneath them.

Using the sewing machine, sew all the sides. Make sure to leave a gap roughly 2 ½ inches on one of the sides for later. Remember to sew over the elastic. Once done, you will turn the face mask inside out from that gap. Clipping the corners before turning it inside out will help.

After fixing the mask, the mask can be ironed down. Starting from the top, fold down roughly three inches. After clipping/pinning, repeat from the middle. After this, iron it and bring it back to the sewing machine. Make sure to sew all the way around. As for the gap, you can fold inward before sew- ing it.

Remember, these are not surgical or medical procedure masks. One can easily make them for themselves or others. While we cannot do much during COVID-19, this is a great way to give back to the community, reach out to a local organization that could use face mask donations.