Enjoy a plate of calabacitas con elote, a Mexican vegetarian dish

Enjoy a plate of authentic Mexican calabacitas con elote, a dish that is sure to delight your taste buds.

With graduation coming soon, all our emotions are heightened with desires and ambitions. It’s time to try new things and unleash the new you! Soon the world will be our oyster; until then, let’s add new flavors to your palates.

Next time you are in the kitchen, try making Mexican calabacitas con elote. While it sounds like a mouthful, do not be intimidated. In Spanish, this term translates to zucchini with corn. This meal does not contain any meat.

Ingredients

You will need 10 zucchini, 2 medium-sized tomatoes, ½ onion, 2 cans of corn, and 1 cup of shredded cheese. And the most important ingredient you will need is 3-4 cubes of Knorr tomato bouillon with chicken flavor granulated. This will give our plate that great flavor so it will be according to your liking. You can find this flavoring in local stores like Target or Walmart.

This popular recipe may sound hefty but it is worth it as it is sure to feed a family of five.

Instructions

First, gather the zucchinis. Don’t worry about peeling, just make sure they are washed and ready to be chopped. Cut the zucchinis into small cubes. During this process, have a large pot on the stove ready for later. Chop the tomatoes into cubes and cut the onion into circles. Try not to injure yourself as you open the cans of corn. An electric can opener can make things easier.

Make sure all the vegetables and fruit (yes, tomatoes are fruits) have been cut and fingers are still intact. Set the stove to medium heat.

Add in all the chopped food except for the cheese. Pour in ½ cup of water.

Let it all simmer for a couple of minutes. Add the flavoring to the top of everything. After about 10 minutes or so, start to stir. Continuously stir your pot as it heats on low. You can add additional water if needed.

The goal is to leave it on low heat and mix every once in a while. The zucchini should be soft to the touch. That is how one can guesstimate when the plate is done. If the appearance of the calabacitas con elotes looks like soup, that is all right!

When you can smell the deliciousness and see the steam, it is time to serve some in a bowl. This is where the cheese comes in. You can add a different amount of cheese to each plate depending on personal preference.

While you may not know what the future holds after graduation, rest assured that dinner will be ready! So, enjoy this meal and expand that palate of yours!

Kat Parra is in her senior year here at CSUSM and majoring in art and technology. Since last semester, she has been assisting The Cougar Chronicle as a photographer and staff writer and she is currently serving as the Assistant A&E Editor. She enjoys sculpting, art, video design and spending time with family. She will be the first in her family to graduate from a four-year university. Her inspiration is and always will be her mom.

