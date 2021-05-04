Life after Graduation: Q&A with Justin Vrzich

Justin Vrzich is looking forward to starting his professional golf career. He is thankful for all the life lessons CSUSM Athletics has taught him.

Justin Vrzich is a graduating senior on the men’s golf team majoring in communication. He talks about how much he has learned through CSUSM Athletics and how his next steps in life include professional golf.

What are your plans after graduation?

I recently turned pro, so I will be trying my hand at professional golf for the foreseeable future. That is the plan right now. It is super exciting and more difficult, but I am enjoying the process.

How have experiences through CSUSM Athletics shaped you into who you are today?

When I came to San Marcos, I had a charmed view of the world. I went to private school my whole life and I came into college not knowing what to expect. In my first year, I came into an older team with a lot of seniors and Coach Hutton, who has been around college golf for a long time. My first year was a little rocky, mostly because it was a big learning experience for me. Like most kids, I came in with a lot of confidence, and then you come to the college level, and everyone is good. Being around older seniors and Coach Hutton taught me a lot of lessons. I learned how to grow up. If there is one thing I took away from my experience at CSUSM, it was growing up and taking responsibility for who I am and what I want to do.

What is your favorite memory from being an athlete?

Out of the four years, there were a ton of memories. Going to regionals my first year in college was definitely a lot of fun. The team we had my first year, I am still friends with all those guys, and I have stayed close to those seniors. Team trips were always fun and I really enjoyed being around the team. I never wasn’t enjoying myself on the team.

What will you miss most about CSUSM?

Obviously, my teammates. Golf is interesting because it is supposed to be an individual sport, but with college golf, there is a team aspect. I didn’t realize how much of a team environment it was because I had never done that before. Honestly, I will miss having teammates around to practice with and go to tournaments with. Ultimately, I will miss the camaraderie around the whole athletic department. I was able to form good friendships with many people. I felt like every time I walked in on campus, whether it was with my own team or anyone within the athletic department, everyone knew who I was, and it really feels like a personal connection when you are a part of CSUSM. Having that feeling of support by everyone around is definitely something I will miss.

What advice would you give to any new athletes coming into college?

I would say to go in with an open mind because it is usually not what you expect. I went in expecting to be doing my own thing, especially within the world of golf because it is so individual. The best advice I would give is to have an open mind and embrace it. It is cliché to say, but honestly, it went by so fast. I can remember stuff that happened my first year like it was yesterday. I specifically remember the second tournament I ever played in October of 2017. I would say to enjoy it because it is stuff that you will look back on and remember it being so fun you wish it could last forever.

Do you plan to somehow stay connected to golf after graduating?

Yes, absolutely. I will be trying professional golf, and if that doesn’t work out, I have always seen myself working in the golf world. Whether that is eventually being a college coach, working for a big club company, or ideally working with people as a college rep or something like that is what I have always seen myself doing.

Brittney Scardina is a senior at CSUSM who is majoring in literature and writing with a minor in communications. She is the Sports Editor for The Cougar Chronicle. After graduation, she hopes to move to New York and find an internship within the journalism field. Brittney also enjoys playing softball, reading and spending time with family and friends in her free time.

