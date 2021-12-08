DIY: Seed-starter holiday greeting card

In the spirit of the holiday season, sending holiday greeting cards is a great way to send to family or friends. There’s nothing more special when you make something from scratch for someone that you love.

Materials Needed: For this DIY gift, you will need scrap paper, plant seeds, mixer (kitchen), water and decorative items.

Directions:

Step 1: Tear the scrap paper into small pieces and put it in the mixer along with some plant seeds and some water.

Step 2: Turn on the mixer to grate it to such an extent that it is still sludgy.

Step 3: Take the mixture out and spread it on a clean surface such that its thickness is like a piece of thick sheet.

Step 4: Let it dry out in a few hours, you can also cover it with a towel to soak the water.

Step 5: Once it is all dried up, it will be a sheet of paper.

Step 6: You can cut it in different shapes and sizes and use your decoration items to make it more visually appealing.

Step 7: Add a note that if the piece of this greeting card is sowed in the soil, it will grow a plant at the spot due to the seeds mixed inside the paper which makes it really nice for nature.

Tips: It is helpful if your scrap paper is multi-colored as it helps in getting a more beautiful card. You can also add some seeds to the soaked, sludgy paper as you place it to dry.

