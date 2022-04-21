Experience+the+Flavor+of+Himalaya

The city of San Marcos food options are constantly changing with new additions being added where there is a diversity of flavors. If you are a fan of Indian and Nepalese authenticity look no further than stopping by Flavor of Himalaya.

Indian food is known for the variety of spices that they use in their food. Given that the chefs have about 20 years of experience the authenticity and flavors of the food leave you full and satisfied.

There is a daily lunch special everyday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m that costs $10.95 plus tax. All lunch specials are served with rice, naan bread, nepalese salad, and aloo ko achar (potato with onions). In addition, you are able to choose two items that range from a veggie option and non veggie option.

The chicken tikka masala was the special I ordered and it was one of the best meals I have ever had. I did not want the meal to end. The proportions are big enough to have leftovers. For appetizers, I highly recommend ordering the vegetable samosas. They are filled inside with aloo (potato).

Flavor of Himalaya are open 6 days a week from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. They are closed on Mondays and take a one hour lunch break from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They do take-out, delivery, dine-in, and online orders. They are located at 727 West San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos, California 92078, United States. To learn more, check out their website https://flavorofhimalaya.com.

