“Pasale Pasale” is the First of its Kind at CSUSM

“Pasale Pasale” debuted as an original student musical written by Mario Vega and Eliza Vedar and directed by Maria Patrice Amon. The production took center stage at the Arts Building 101 from February 28 to March 2. The story revolves around the “Rive Swap Meet,” where San Diego vendors not only share their creations with the local community out of love but it’s also how they sustain their livelihoods. In the play, the vendors face an unfair increase in vendor fees from their greedy, out-of-touch landlord Señor Muchascocsas. To combat this challenge and preserve their craft, the vendors must team up to demand fair treatment.

This production is the first fully immersive musical put on at CSUSM. Upon entering the building, attendees were greeted by vendors trying to sell tortillas and jewelry. When the performance started, they all came together and opened with a lively song, welcoming all its excited and curious patrons. This is where we meet all the vendors: two sisters with their re-purposed clothing brand, an artisan piñata maker, a raspado vendor, and another vendor offering snow cones all competing for the same space alongside their robot assistant. Adding to the mix is an eccentric DJ with coupons for a taco shop, and of course, the San Diego State alumni and landlord with the increased vendor fee. Audience members were encouraged to interact with the cast, protest alongside them, and purchase “food” and “jewelry.”

Throughout the production, attendees were guided through five rotational experiences. Yes, I did have to get up and move to another corner of the auditorium. However, it was worth it because this is where you get immersed with the vendors one-by-one. Each vendor directly interacted with audience members, offering them their goods, and even hosting trivia games on Hispanic history in San Diego. After a bit of interaction, that is when you can sit back and watch some action unfold. The final rotation, which is when the protest against Señor Muchascocas’ vendor fee begins, is a major one because the audience gets to march alongside them. It’s also very empowering because audience members got the opportunity to boo and talk back to Señor Muchascocas.

I was not expecting this play to be completely interactive, even though multiple flyers stated that it was fully immersive. From the moment you enter the auditorium, you are immediately immersed into the Rive Swap Meet. This was something I’ve never seen in theatre before, and I would honestly do it again. The songs were catchy, the characters were energetic and quirky, and the audience was just as excited to be there. I also thought it was very fun seeing the audience bully Señor Muchascocas. Audience members from all age groups were present and were equally included in all the fun. Overall, it was an exciting and unique experience that makes you want to shout,

“VIVA LA SWAP MEET!!!!”