CSUSM+Spring+2024+Context+Exhibition

On March 14, I attended the Kellogg Library’s Spring 2024 Context Exhibit highlighting Monica Zavala’s collection titled “‘Wee ‘Eyoohiinkem (All Our Relatives).” The collection seamlessly intertwined culture, creativity, and community while offering insight into Zavala’s indigenous heritage. Within the exhibit, Zavala integrated her Tongva roots with the diverse traditions of tribes such as the Kumeyaay, Cahuilla, Serrano, and many others across California.

Zavala discussed the inspiration behind each painting and articulated that her artwork serves as a means of storytelling, with each painting capturing the essence of indigenous traditions and histories. Hands being the central elements in her paintings symbolized the interconnectedness of generations, resilience, wisdom, and cultural richness. Through details like age-etched wrinkles, expressive gestures, and traditional adornments, Monica’s paintings came to life and invited viewers into a world where creativity and heritage have merged.

The event served not only as an art exhibition but as a gathering of a community united in support of Monica Zavala’s profound contribution to Native American representation. This was also Zavala’s first solo exhibition which made the night a full circle moment for her since she is a CSUSM alumni as well as the Project Coordinator for the California Indian Culture and Sovereignty Center (CICSC) here at CSUSM. As a gesture of honor and respect, Monica was presented with an eagle feather (a symbol of significance in Native American culture) to signify her dedication to preserving indigenous heritage through her artwork.

The sense of unity and solidarity among attendees was further highlighted by a traditional dance performance which served as a powerful expression of cultural identity and celebration. It was a moment of connection where art, culture, and community intertwined to create a memorable and impactful experience for all involved.

The exhibition left an incredible mark on the attendees, serving as a reminder of the enduring impact of artistic expression and the need to have more spaces for Native American people to display their art. The exhibit emphasized the importance of platforms that amplify diverse voices and narratives within the broader artistic landscape. I look forward to seeing where Zavala’s artistic career takes her and the impact she will undoubtedly make through her artwork.

The exhibition is open to the public in person or virtually through May 10 and is located on the third floor of the Kellogg Library. To find out more information or see past works by Zavala please visit her portfolio.