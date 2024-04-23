Cougar Sports Report 4/15/24-4/21/24

Welcome back to the Cougar Sports Report.

On April 16, CSUSM baseball closed last week’s series against Cal Poly Pomona with a 13-10 win. On April 19, CSUSM softball kicked off their home series against Cal State East Bay with two wins, 1-0 and 6-5.

CSUSM baseball also kicked off a successful series against San Francisco State winning 13-9 in game one. On April 20, CSUSM baseball continued their streak against San Francisco State wining both games of the day 10-6 and 8-4.

CSUSM softball closed their series against Cal State East Bay unfortunately falling short in both games 0-2 and 2-6. CSUSM baseball secured their series on April 21 with a 6-1 win over San Francisco.

This week, both Men’s and Women’s golf teams are competing in the CCAA championships.

Also, both Men’s and Women’s track and field will compete in one more meet before heading to their CCAA championships next week. Softball and baseball are in their final week of the regular season before heading to their CCAA championships next week.

That’s all for this week, but make sure to stay up to date with our other teams this week and in the next few.

Go Cougars!