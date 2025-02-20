CSUSM Softball Starts Strong: Wins CUI Kickoff Classic and Rises to a 10-1 Record

The No. 23 Cal State San Marcos softball team (10-1) has kicked off its 2025 season in dominant fashion, winning the Concordia University Irvine (CUI) Kickoff Classic Championship with an impressive 5-0 record. The Cougars displayed exceptional skill and resilience, finishing the tournament with a +25-run differential, edging out CCAA rivals Cal State East Bay and Chico State who also went undefeated.

The Cougars began their season at the CUI Kickoff Classic on January 31 with a pair of hard-fought victories defeating Chaminade 5-3 and Hawaii Hilo 11-8 at Irvine Great Park. Building on this momentum, CSUSM continued its winning streak on February 1 with a 5-2 win over No. 18 Northwest Nazarene, followed by an 11-2 triumph over Western Oregon. The Cougars concluded the tournament in spectacular fashion on February 2, defeating Colorado Christian 9-1 in a mercy-rule victory.

Several standout players fueled the Cougars’ success at the tournament. Savannah Coyle contributed both offensively and defensively, showcasing her versatility collecting her first save of the season against Hawaii Hilo with two shutout innings, recorded 7 strikeouts against Northwest Nazarene, and extended her streak of reaching base safely to 12 games. Paige Donnelly showed consistent offensive production, including, 3-for-5 with a double, triple, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs against Hawaii Hilo, 3-for-3 with 1 RBI, 1 Run and a sacrifice fly against Western Oregon, and recorded at least one hit in each of the first five games. Jillian Albayati contributed multiple RBIs, key hits and maintained consistency with at least one hit in each of the first five games, including multiple two-hit games. Gianna Lombardi delivered key hits and RBIs, including 3-for-3 with 1 run and 1 walk against Chaminade and 3-for-5 with two doubles and 3 RBIs against Hawaii Hilo. Madison Waymire is an offensive force with a standout game against Western Oregon 4-for-4 with 3 RBIs, 2 runs, a home run, and a double.

These players significantly contributed to CSUSM’s undefeated 5-0 record and their +25-run differential, leading them to be crowned the CUI Kickoff Classic Champions.

Returning to San Marcos, the Cougars faced Hawaii Pacific in a doubleheader on February 3. CSUSM experienced its first loss of the season in a narrow 1-2 defeat but quickly rebounded with a dominant 10-1 victory in the second game, ending in five innings.

CSUSM continued to showcase their ability at home, sweeping Azusa Pacific in a doubleheader on February 8 with scores of 4-1 and 2-1. The Cougars kept the momentum going against Vanguard on February 9, winning 6-2 and capping off the weekend with a hard-fought 7-6 victory. This past weekend on February 15 the Cougars were scheduled to play Biola in a double header, but the games were postponed.

With a 10-1 record and a strong start to the season, the No. 23-ranked Cougars are showing they have the talent and determination to compete at the highest level. Their next challenge will be maintaining this impressive momentum as they continue their season.

CSUSM fans can expect more exciting matchups as the Cougars aim to climb even higher in the national rankings. Keep an eye on this talented team as they look to make their mark in the 2025 season and come out to show your support. Go Cougars!