Open Your Ballots! ASI Election Timeline

Do you want to advocate for your fellow peers, serve the needs of CSUSM students, and develop leadership and policy-making skills? Associated Student Inc., also known as ASI, is opening its Board of Directors to 15 open positions to run in this upcoming 2025 election!

Established in 1991, ASI runs as a non-profit, student-run auxiliary at California State University of San Marcos. This means they have their board of directors, policies, procedures, and are on a budget since they do not receive state funding. The board of directors are the official voice to express student opinions, bring forward student issues, make sure students’ rights are being upheld, and argue in the interests of students. They are elected and appointed student members who are active participants in the shared governance of CSUSM and the California State Student Association (CSSA). ASI’s previous accomplishments include establishing U-Hour for students, 24/5 access in the Kellogg Library, the Cougar Pantry, various sustainability project fundings, and Festival 78.

The ASI Board of Directors is made up of 16 members: 4 Executive Officers (President, Vice President of Finance & Operations, Vice President of Student& University affairs, and a Chair & Chief of Staff), 8 College Representatives (2 for CHABSS, CEHHS, CSTEM, CoBA), 1 Sustainability Representative, 2 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Representatives, and 1 Veterans Student Representative (Not open to election, position is appointed not elected). Each position has its respective responsibility, such as attending meetings, leading civic and legislative efforts on campus, leading the ASI Board of Directors’ efforts and team building, addressing issues of inequity and social injustice, and meeting with University staff.

ASI is currently accepting applications for the 15 open positions mentioned. Election requirements for ASI are:

Have a minimum cumulative 2.5 GPA

Have a minimum 2.0 Fall 2024 GPA

Enrolled in at least 6 units (3 for graduate students)

Be in good academic and disciplinary standing

Have a primary major in the college you wish to represent if you are running for a college representative role

Example: Only CoBA students can run to be a CoBA Representative

All Students can run for executive officer or special interest positions

The application requirements are:

Need Ballot Statement attached (message on the ballot)

Can not exceed a maximum of 350 words



ASI recommends what to put on your ballot statement, including your major, class standing, how will you work toward ASI’s mission to serve, engage, empower CSUSM students, highlight your accomplishments, efforts on campus, and why students should elect you!

More information or quick responses to questions will be in their next meeting on Tuesday, February 25th, from 12-1 pm at USU 3700.

The application deadline is Wednesday, February 26, at 5:00 pm, so be quick; time is running out! Apply Here! (Link https://csusm.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5munBJlvDReTX38)

After I apply, what’s next?

After sending your application, you will be notified if you are approved as a qualified candidate (met all the requirements) by Friday, February 28th by 6 pm.

You will take a headshot for the ballot that will be taken at these meetings; you MUST attend ONE of these meetings when getting the approved qualified candidate

Monday, March 3 from 5-6 pm at the USU 3700

or

Tuesday, March 4 from 12-1 pm at the USU 3700

Only after attending one of these meetings, you will be considered an approved candidate