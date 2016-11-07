First conference win of the season for the Cougars





The Cougars earned their first California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) conference win Saturday, Sept. 17 at The Sports Center with 3 sets (21-25, 25-21, 25-9, 27-29, 15-9).

Freshman Maddy Newcombe had 18.5 points, 16 kills and 4 blocks while Freshman Aleese Wheaton had an exceptional game of 49 assists, 19 digs and 2 blocks. Head coach Andrea Leonard could not be more proud of Wheaton and how well she has played.

“[Wheaton] has done a fantastic job. She is not only a great leader on the court, she is a smart decision-maker and she sets a great game.”

The Cougars lost their first set 21-25 but won the second set 25-21.

Tied with one set apiece, the third set went to the Cougars, dominating the Cal State Dominguez Hills’s 25-9. This was the first set of the season that the Cougars led an opponent under 10 points.

The Cougars led the Toros two sets to one before heading into the fourth. Unfortunately, the Cougars could not pull off the win in the fourth set and the Toro’s won 29-27.

They tied again at two sets apiece heading into the fifth set. Newcombe led the team with 16.5 points and 14 kills. Freshmen Taylor Dixon had a breakout game with 12 points and 10 kills. The Cougars won the fifth and final set, 15-9 with Wheaton assisting Sophomore Lauren Lee to win the game.

The women’s volleyball team record stands at 8-3 and 1-1 in CCAA. The next Cougars home game is Oct. 7 against Sonoma State at 7 p.m.