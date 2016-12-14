The independent student news site of California State University San Marcos

CSUSM programs help homeless students

Student homelessness is prominent in the majority of colleges and universities, especially in California State Universities (CSU) and here at CSUSM. A 2015 study authorized by the CSU Chancellor, Timothy White con...

Dec 9 • No Comments

ASI hopes to increase student life on-campus

The Associated Students Incorporated (ASI) held a town hall, proposing a possible $25 increase in ASI student fees. The ASI's goal is to educate students about the possible ASI student fee and encourage s...

Dec 9 • No Comments

The search for an associate director for the Black Student Center intensifies

Dec 9 • No Comments

Volleyball completes first season with yoga program as training

Amy Chastain, Editor-in-Chief

Under the guidance of the athletic department, CSUSM women's volleyball began the first official yoga training program during the 2016 season. Personal experience and a struggle with back injuries drove Head...

Dec 14 • No Comments

Q&A with baseball player Hayden Weird

Gayana Parsegova, Opinion Editor

Dec 14 • No Comments

Women’s basketball secures homecoming win

Hannah Snider, Club Sports Reporter

The CSUSM women's basketball team held off Chico State in a close homecoming game winning 63-61. The Dec. 3rd game at the Sport's Center improved the Cougars' overall record to 4-3 and 2-1 in Califo...

Dec 14 • No Comments

Graduating Editor-in-Chief reflects on personal growth, connections at CSUSM

December 14, 2016

Graduating Editor reflects on CSUSM journey

December 14, 2016

Graduating Cougar Chronicle Editor shares experiences as a CSUSM student

December 14, 2016

Editor’s Christmas Memories

December 14, 2016

A rather engaging story about my engagement

Hannah Snider, Club Sports Reporter

Dec 14 • No Comments

That time I overdid it

December 14, 2016

Santa won’t be visiting the Sniders

December 14, 2016

Remembering my time at CSUSM

December 14, 2016

CSUSM’s Professor Wescott takes the stage

Madison Scrivano, A&E Staff Writer

Dec 9 • 1 Comment

Vi-Khi Nao performs at CSUSM

December 9, 2016

Actor’s commentary on playing Young Max

December 9, 2016

